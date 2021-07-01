Headmaster out at Portsmouth Abbey School

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — The headmaster of Portsmouth Abbey School is stepping down unexpectedly.

Daniel McDonough will leave the job on Aug. 1 after leading the elite Catholic high school since 2013, according to a statement posted on the school’s website by its Board of Regents.

Officials did not give a reason for the departure of McDonough, who has worked at Portsmouth Abbey for 37 years in all.

“The Board is deeply grateful for his gifts and service during these eight years, and we look forward to his continued support of the school,” the statement said.

The school — which costs $67,000 for boarding students and $42,000 for day students — has been roiled in recent years by allegations that abuse claims have been mishandled.

The regents said Matt Walter, the school’s current assistant headmaster for advancement, will serve as acting headmaster.