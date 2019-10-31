Head-on crash on Barrington Bridge sends 2 to hospital

Elections Coverage on WPRI.com

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warren man could face charges after he and another driver were injured in a crash Wednesday night on the Barrington Bridge.

Barrington police say Gary Rego, 53, was driving northbound on the bridge at about 9:15 p.m. when he crossed the center line and hit an SUV head-on.

Both Rego and the driver of the SUV, a 54-year-old Barrington man, were taken to the hospital. Police say Rego suffered the worst of the injuries since he was not wearing a seat belt.

Rego was cited for traffic-related offenses, according to police. They also said he submitted to a blood test and criminal charges are pending the results.

