‘He went down as a hero’: Family mourns man who drowned saving teens from riptide

Courtesy: Jasmine Im-Tsingtoa

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The son of a Providence man who drowned while trying to save three teens from a riptide earlier this week says his father will always be remembered as a selfless man who would do anything to help anyone.

Jadeann Chin, 14, said his father, Hoen Chin, 56, jumped into Mount Hope Bay without hesitation when he, his brother and their friend became caught in a riptide.

He said he knew something was wrong when he saw his father get swept underwater.

“I knew when I saw him he was gone,” Jadeann recalled. “We love him so much and cherish him in our hearts because we are going to remember what he did. He went down as a hero.”

“It felt like it was just pushing me down all the way to the bottom and so he came to me and I felt like I was just lifted up,” family friend Lee Young said. “I wish I could say thank you.”

Courtesy: Jasmine Im-Tsingtoa

Chin’s wife, Jasmine Im-Tsingtoa, said their family visited Narrow’s Point in Bristol often and never imagined this would happen.

“I feel sad, I couldn’t make it there,” Im-Tsingtoa said. “If I would have went with him and prevented him from going to the beach, the boys promise ‘We are always going to hold each other’s hands and we are not going to let go.'”

Chin and Im-Tsingtoa have five sons, ages 13 to 19, who all tell Eyewitness News that, while they wish they had more time with their father, they plan to honor him every day by being as careless and selfless as he was.