WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) — The investigation continues into the death of an 81-year-old nursing home patient, who detectives believe was killed by his roommate last week.

Court documents obtained by 12 News reveal officers rushed to Crestwood Nursing Home Thursday night after a nurse reported the sudden death of a patient.

The nurse told officers she had gone to check on the two men when the suspect, identified by police as 76-year-old Robert Hill, refused to let her in the room.

“Nope, you can’t come in,” Hill reportedly told the nurse as he pressed his hands up against the door.

The nurse eventually forced her way into the room, where she found Hill’s roommate, identified by police as John Sullivan, lying on the ground.

Court documents state that, when the nurse went to check on Sullivan, she discovered he had been suffocated with pillow stuffing.

The nurse removed the stuffing from Sullivan’s mouth and attempted to wake him up, but court documents explain that she quickly realized he had already died.

Court documents reveal Hill was immediately removed from the room and later told nursing home employees, “He tried to kill me first. He’s been trying to kill me for five, 10 years.”

Hill has since been charged with first-degree murder. He was ordered held without bail Friday and will undergo a competency evaluation ahead of his next court date, which is scheduled for next Monday.

The Rhode Island Department of Health is investigating the incident, according to a spokesperson, who also confirmed that the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have been notified.

12 News reached out to Crestwood Nursing Home regarding the incident, but staff was unable to comment due to the ongoing investigation.