‘He fought very hard’: Barrington police sergeant remembered as dedicated, strong

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The first time Cindy Caputo was able to visit her husband in the hospital was the day before he died.

“He opened his eyes when I talked to him … I thought he was doing OK,” she recalled. “But when I called to check on him they told me his heart rate was dropping and his oxygen levels were dropping.”

Barrington Police Sgt. Gino Caputo died Saturday morning following a five-week battle with COVID-19. The 58-year-old Johnston resident, according to his wife, had spent the last four weeks on a ventilator.

“He fought very hard,” she said. “He was a strong man. It just got him I guess.”

Black bunting was draped over the Barrington Police Department in Gino’s honor. Cindy tells 12 News he was a 27-year veteran of the force who took great pride in serving the community.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better husband,” she said. “He was a wonderful person and unfortunately, he was taken way too soon.”

Barrington Police Chief Michael Correia said Gino was a mentor to the younger officers within the department.

“He really cared about the cops he worked with and I think that’s how I will always remember him, as someone who, with 27 years in the police department, was truly engaged and truly cared and loved the people he worked with,” Correia said.

Cindy said her husband chose not to get vaccinated against the virus because he was healthy, had no underlying medical conditions and rarely got sick.

But a couple of days after attending a police training course, she said Gino started to not feel well.

That’s why his sister, Rosamaria Gallucci, is urging everyone to get vaccinated before it’s too late.

“A lot of people are going back and forth on vaccination, but the truth is, they really need to get vaccinated,” she said. “They need to get vaccinated because this is a perfect example of what will happen if they don’t.”

Correia said funeral arrangements will be announced once they are finalized.