TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Bourne Mill in Tiverton was briefly evacuated Friday night after a powdery substance was found by firefighters.

Fire officials said a welfare check led to the precautionary evacuation.

Firefighters from East Providence and North Kingstown were called in to help, as well as the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management.

Officials said their investigation revealed the powdery substance was not a public health threat. No one was injured.