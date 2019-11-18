Hazmat crews called to Barrington home for mercury spill

Live Now
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Hazmat crews responded to a home on Fountain Avenue in Barrington for mercury spill Sunday afternoon.

Fire officials said a resident dropped an old gas regulator, which released a small puddle of the toxic substance.

No one was injured, but the cleanup was somewhat extensive.

A hazmat crew from East Providence and a decon crew from North Providence assisted the Barrington Fire Department for several hours.

Fire officials said the scene was then turned over to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, who would have determined whether the home was safe to inhabit again.

