PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A statewide grand jury has decided not to press charges against a now 18-year-old man in connection with a 2021 homicide in Warren.

Kenzie Nicolson was previously charged with the murder of 54-year-old Richard Raymond.

Court records show the case against Nicolson is now closed. His lawyer, John MacDonald, confirmed the case was dismissed after it went before a grand jury earlier this week.

“Kenzie and his family are extremely grateful that the grand jury thoughtfully considered all of the evidence in this case and ultimately decided not to charge it,” MacDonald told Target 12 over the phone.

“These traumatic events took place when he was 16 years of age and he and his family look forward to putting this behind him,” he added.

Nicolson was arrested in February 2022 on a second-degree murder charge. The case was initially filed in family court because Nicolson was 16 at the time, but he was waived to District Court to be tried as an adult.

According to Warren police, officers responded to the intersection of Market and Sanders streets on Aug. 26, 2021, after reports of a disturbance between two men possibly involving a knife.

Upon arrival, police found Raymond and a 43-year-old man at the scene, along with a juvenile.

Raymond was on the ground suffering from severe head injuries after he was allegedly struck by an aluminum bat. A knife was also recovered from the scene.

Raymond died from his injuries about two and a half weeks later.

Police said it appeared the two men knew each other and the juvenile was known to one of them, but their relationships were not specified.

Raymond’s obituary said he was a Woonsocket native who worked as a painter until he became disabled. He left behind three siblings, 16 nieces and nephews, and 10 great nieces and nephews.

Alexandra Leslie (aleslie@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter covering Providence and more for 12 News. Connect with her on Twitter and Facebook.