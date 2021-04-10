Gov. McKee signs climate legislation into law

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee on Saturday signed a sweeping climate change bill that would set “mandatory and enforceable targets” for greenhouse-gas emissions.

The governor held the bill-signing ceremony on Bowen’s Wharf in Newport. He was joined by State House leaders and sponsors of the bill who represent the Newport area.

The Act on Climate bill builds upon the Resilient Rhode Island Act, which was passed in 2014, revising emission reduction targets, transparency, and adding accountability to make sure the state’s emission goals are met by 2050.

The American Lung Association applauded Saturday’s passage — calling it “an example for states across the nation.”

“Climate change is undoubtedly a public health issue, and one that creates disproportionate impacts across Rhode Island’s diverse communities. This new law will advance critically important work of reducing harmful pollution through clear, enforceable climate pollution reduction standards, paving the way for improved air quality, stronger public health outcomes, and easier breathing for Rhode Island residents,” American Lung Association’s Daniel Fitzgerald said.

Rhode Island joins Massachusetts, New York, and Maine in enacting significant climate legislation.