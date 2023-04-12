NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Ocean State will soon get international attention as it once again prepares to serve as the only stop in North America for the Ocean Race, where athletes race on high-tech sailboats around the globe.

The sailors will stop in Newport between May 13-21, docking at Fort Adams. Officials said a temporary “race village” will be set up there and feature family-friendly activities for tourists and the general public.

Sail Newport, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, and local leaders are working together on the preparations. Gov. Dan McKee said he will stop over sometime during the week.

“This event showcases what’s great about Rhode Island — and shows that we are competing and succeeding in the global economy,” he said.

Newport served as the only North American stop in the race in 2015 in 2018. Local leaders said more than 200,000 visitors showed up each time, generating tens of millions of dollars in revenue.

The athletes will be arriving all the way from Itajaí, Brazil. Following the Newport stopover, they’ll race across the entire Atlantic Ocean to reach their next stop in Aarhus, Denmark.