EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a young girl was hit by a car Tuesday night in East Providence.

Police say the girl was riding her bicycle on Walnut Street around 6 p.m. when a mid-size SUV struck her.

The girl was taken to the hospital in a neck brace as a precaution, and her injuries are minor according to police.

No additional information was released.