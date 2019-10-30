Gas outage causes to be discussed in RI state report Wednesday

(WPRI) — The Rhode Island Division of Public Utilities and Carriers will discuss causes of January’s natural gas service outage on Aquidneck Island in a report they’ll release Wednesday on their department website.

For a week, in freezing temperatures, some 7,100 customers — about 10,000 people in all — had their natural gas service cut off.

On January 21, minutes after a gas pipeline ruptured outside Columbus, Ohio, sparking an explosion that destroyed homes and injured two people — National Grid gas utility personnel said a valve in Weymouth, Mass. feeding gas to Rhode Island malfunctioned and crews detected a dramatic loss in pressure in their gas lines. But, it was not clear if the explosion and loss of pressure were directly connected.

Concerned about safety, National Grid personnel shut down the lower portion of Aquidneck Island’s gas service.

It was a week before absolutely everyone had natural gas service back in their homes. National Grid pledged to reimburse residents for hotels and meals and other temporary heating costs.