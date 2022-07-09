CRANSTION, R.I. (WPRI) — The funeral for Marion Cardi, the mother of Nick, Ron, and Pete Cardi, was held Saturday morning. She was 100.

The funeral Mass was held at St. Mark Church in Garden City.

“Our entire family, along with friends, caregivers and team members, everyone she met, loved her and she loved them,” the family wrote on social media. “Our wish and hope is that you had or have someone like our mom in your life.”

This isn’t the only loss the Cardi’s have endured in recent years. Nick, the eldest of the three brothers, passed away back in 2019 following a years-long battle with brain cancer.

The family has asked that any memorial contributions be made to the Meeting Street School.