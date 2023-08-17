TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The former Tiverton school resource officer accused of child abuse appeared in court Thursday.

Officer Jacob Rapoza has been suspended without pay from the Tiverton Police Department since he turned himself in last week. He has been charged with second-degree child abuse in connection with an investigation out of Warren.

The investigation was initiated after a 5-year-old boy was brought to Hasbro Children’s Hospital with injuries earlier this month. Court documents reveal that Rapoza is accused of bruising the child’s face.

Rapoza was initially ordered held as a bail violator, since he’s also facing charges connected to his use of a department-issued Taser on school grounds numerous times last year. He is no longer employed by the district.

The 35-year-old was granted $3,000 surety bail Thursday and ordered not to have contact with the victim. His next court date is scheduled for November.