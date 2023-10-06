TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Tiverton Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its former members who died in a car crash.

In a Facebook post, the department said Garrett Coyne was a Tiverton firefighter from 2019 to 2021 before moving to South Carolina.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Coyne family, his friends, and our fellow brothers and sisters of the Midway Fire Department as they mourn the loss of their loved one,” the Tiverton Fire Department wrote. “He will be truly missed by so many.”

12 News has reached out for more information but has not yet heard back.