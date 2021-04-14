Former California priest accused of child sex abuse arrested in Newport

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A former priest accused by several people of sexually abusing them while they were children was arrested Wednesday in Rhode Island.

Christopher Cunningham has been a licensed clinical psychologist in Newport since 2013, according to R.I. State Police.

He was wanted by the Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Department on multiple counts of lewd acts upon a child for incidents that allegedly occurred between 1995 and 1997.

Police say Cunningham has been accused of child sexual abuse by at least six people. Five have filed civil lawsuits against him alleging they were abused from the mid-1990s to the early 2000s at parishes in Palmdale, Redondo Beach and Covina.

Cunningham was arraigned in Kent County Superior Court, and police say arrangements are being made to return him to California to face charges.

