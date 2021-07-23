‘Folk On’: Newport Folk Festival is back with safety precautions

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Newport Folk Festival returns this year but organizers say things will be done a little differently due to the ongoing pandemic.

The event was canceled last year and to make it work this year, it’s been broken down into two, three-day events of surprise performances, storytelling, and workshops at Fort Adams.

Organizers say the “weekend schedule” will run Friday through Sunday and the “weekdays schedule” will run Monday through Wednesday.

FOLK ON WEEKEND SCHEDULE! We know you've been waiting, so we're stoked to be able to share this with you now. Safe travels to the Fort. We can't wait to see you. PS: Weekdays schedule is coming later this week! https://t.co/z5HlD41qpa pic.twitter.com/g7skKZMubs — Newport Folk Fest (@Newportfolkfest) July 21, 2021

Event organizers say that out of respect for their artists, they are letting them decide whether or not to announce if they will be playing or if they want to keep it a surprise.

All attendees will have to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test administered within 72 hours of the first day you attend the event.

If you are attending with a child under the age of 12, the child must be accompanied by a vaccinated adult.

All ticketholders are also being asked to upload their documentation to CrowdPass, a program specifically designed for large outdoor vents, so you can be pre-screened which will expedite your entrance into the event.

The system will require you and your guests to answer health questions, upload your vaccination card, or provide your negative test.

If you are attending the Folk event on any or all of these days: July 23, 24, 25, click here to complete the pre-screening process.

If you are attending the Folk event on any or all of these days: July 26, 27, 28, click here to complete the pre-screening process.

If you are attending days from both events, you must complete both pre-screening processes.