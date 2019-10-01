Fisherman drowns off Middletown, official confirms

East Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A fisherman who fell from the rocks into the water at Sachuest Point National Wildlife Refuge Tuesday morning has died, Middletown police confirm.

Police said they were called to the wildlife refuge around 8:30 a.m. and found the fisherman in the water. They said the fire department pulled the man from the water and rushed him to Newport Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Shortly after the incident, Eyewitness News witnessed an employee with the Fish and Wildlife service hanging a sign at the entrance of the trails that said, “Due to impending severe weather, especially high storm surges and waves, do not access the shoreline.”

The sign also urged people to stay away from low-lying areas where “storm surge may cut off your escape route and/or wash you offshore”

The National Weather Service said surf along the Rhode Island coast was expected to be higher than normal due to Hurricane Lorenzo offshore.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

DONATE NOW: Hurricane Dorian Relief

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams