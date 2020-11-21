Firefighters rescue resident during Warren house fire

WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was rushed to the hospital following a house fire in Warren on Saturday night.

Crews were called to 211 Market Street just before seven o’clock. Warren Fire Chief James Sousa said flames were coming out of the front windows of the second floor and one occupant had to be rescued.

That person was transported to the hospital, but is expected to be okay, according to Sousa. Everyone on the first floor got out safely on their own.

The Red Cross was called to the scene and is already assisting the two families who live on the first floor. Sousa said those apartments had some water and smoke damage, while the second floor sustained the bulk of the fire damage. That’s where Sousa said the fire is believed to have started, though the cause is not yet known.

“It’s still under investigation. We have our fire marshal, along with our police department, and the State Fire Marshal officers on the way to help in the investigation. It’s hard to tell what caused it at this time,” he said.

Sousa said the fire was knocked down quickly, and that battling the flames went as well as it could.