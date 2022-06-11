NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A man was seriously injured after falling nearly forty feet from the iconic Cliff Walk on Saturday morning.

The Newport Firefighters Union posted pictures of the high angle rescue on their Facebook page.

Firefighters responded to the area just before 1 a.m. and quickly repelled down to the victim, who was later pulled to safety.

The man was flown to Rhode Island Hospital and is expected to recover, according to police.

Right now, incident remains under investigation and the victim’s name has not been released.

Anyone with information are encouraged to contact Newport Police Department at (401) 847-1306.