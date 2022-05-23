NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters are scrambling to knock down a fire that erupted inside a Newport hotel Monday evening.

Heavy flames and smoke can be seen for miles pouring from the Wayfinder Hotel on Admiral Kalbfus Road.

Several fire departments from across the state have been called to assist in putting out the flames at the four-story hotel, which is across the street from the old Newport Grand Casino.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the fire or whether anyone has been injured.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated once more information is provided.