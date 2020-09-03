Fire Marshal: Tiverton man started fire that killed him

TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Officials have determined the cause of a deadly house fire last week in Tiverton.

Mark Bassaly, 27, was killed in the fire and was determined to be the one who started it, according to the state Fire Marshal.

Fire crews responding to a home on Church Pond Drive found flames and thick, black smoke shooting from the roof.

Officials said only Bassaly was home at the time and was transported to Saint Anne’s Hospital where he later died.

No additional information has been released