Fire Marshal: Tiverton man started fire that killed him

East Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Officials have determined the cause of a deadly house fire last week in Tiverton.

Mark Bassaly, 27, was killed in the fire and was determined to be the one who started it, according to the state Fire Marshal.

Fire crews responding to a home on Church Pond Drive found flames and thick, black smoke shooting from the roof.

Officials said only Bassaly was home at the time and was transported to Saint Anne’s Hospital where he later died.

No additional information has been released

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

9/1/2020: Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour