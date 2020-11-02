Fire destroys garage, damages home in Bristol

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — The Red Cross is assisting two people after a house fire in Bristol on Sunday morning.

Crews arrived to 3 Colonial Road shortly after 9:30 a.m. and found the garage heavily engulfed with flames spreading to the home.

Bristol Fire Chief Michael DeMello said no one was injured, but the fire destroyed the garage and left some damage to the home.

“The men and women of the department were able to get inside and knock it down relatively quickly and minimize the damage as best as possible. I think at this point the house is probably not habitable so they will need to seek some shelter for this evening,” he said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.