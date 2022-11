MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A fire broke out Wednesday at a home on Chases Lane in Middletown.

Crews were called just before 11 p.m. to the home just off West Main Road.

Firefighters were seen focusing on the second floor of the home. No word on any injuries or if anyone was inside at the time.

The American Red Cross said it’s providing assistance to one adult following the fire.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.