JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A Jamestown home was deemed uninhabitable after a fire broke out Thursday afternoon.

Jamestown Fire Chief Howie Tighe said firefighters responded to a home on Washington Street around 4 p.m. upon receiving reports of smoke coming from the residence.

The firefighters arrived to find heavy flames coming from the basement, but were able to knock them down quickly.

No one was home and the time and no injuries were reported.

Tighe said the home has been deemed a total loss due to heavy fire and smoke damage.

The American Red Cross is helping the displaced residents.