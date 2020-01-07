Warren nursing home deemed safe after fire, residents can return on Wednesday

WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) — Residents of a Warren nursing home who were forced out into the cold by an overnight fire will soon be allowed to return home.

The fire at Crestwood Nursing and Rehabilitation broke out around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. According to State Fire Marshal Tim McLaughlin, it appeared as though a faulty wire sparked the flames within the walls of the Child Street facility.

No injuries were reported but the home’s 21 residents had to be relocated. While some were moved into empty rooms that were unaffected by the fire, others had to be taken offsite.

“We moved the patients from the left-wing that was affected to other wings of the building and kept them inside of the building in a safe area while we ventilated and cut the rest of the smoke out,” Warren Fire Chief Sousa said.

UPDATE: A spokesperson for @RIHEALTH tells me the situation at Crestwood Nursing is stable right now. Of the almost two dozen relocated, I’m told Crestwood and the other facilities where residents were transferred coordinated “quickly and seamlessly.” @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/kTdsjdr7Xp — Alexandra Leslie (@AlexandraLeslie) January 7, 2020

A social worker from Crestwood told Eyewitness News that under the Rhode Island Mutual Aid Plan, no patient was sent further than 10 minutes away from the nursing home.

Late Tuesday morning, McLaughlin said the building had been deemed safe and residents will be allowed to return on Wednesday.

The residents’ families were notified of the situation along with the R.I. Department of Health.