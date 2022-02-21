NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Newport police are investigating a fight Monday afternoon that put two men in the hospital.

Police said there was a 911 call around 3:45 p.m. about two men fighting in the area of Dudley Avenue.

Upon arrival, emergency crews found both men were bleeding and transported them to Newport Hospital with critical injuries.

The precise nature of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Police said it was an isolated incident and assured there’s no imminent danger to the community.

This is a developing story.