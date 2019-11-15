Few details available on teen girl murdered 44 years ago in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — Carol Lothamer’s body was found decomposing in a pile of brush more than 44 years ago but the case received little coverage.

Aug. 24, 1975: Navy investigators started their case because the body was found on a stretch of land on Portsmouth’s shore called Carr Point. The location on the west side of the island was protected by Naval Station Newport.

Eyewitness News started looking into her case months ago when NCIS added it to a deck of cold case playing cards. Each card highlights an unsolved homicide or missing person case in Rhode Island.

Lothamer is the ace of diamonds.

Despite multiple requests, no one has been made available for an interview. In October, an Eyewitness News public records request for investigative files in the case was denied. An appeal has already been filed.

Finding other public details about the case was challenging. Eyewitness News went to Newport Public Library to dig through decades of articles in the Newport Daily News and Providence Journal.

The Daily News covered the case twice. The first was the morning after her body was found in 1975. The only new detail revealed in the case was that she was hit in the head and found wearing a bikini.

The next day, the Daily News published that Lothamer was only 19 and from Richmond, Indiana.

According to an obituary in the Palladium-Item – the local newspaper in Richmond – Lothamer moved to Middletown just eight months before her murder.

Eyewitness News asks that anyone with information on Lothamer’s life let us know by emailing reportit@wpri.com.

Anyone with information that might help NCIS track down her killer should call 1-877-RI-SOLVE.