BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Roger Williams University’s (RWU) commencement is Friday morning and a special guest is tuning in to speak virtually.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden, will deliver the keynote speech to the class of 2022 and receive an honorary degree during the ceremony.

Fauci was initially slated to speak in person, but due to a memorial service for a family member, he will be making a virtual appearance instead.

“Remember that while the commencement speaker is — and still will be — a highlight of the event, the real meaning of this day is to celebrate our graduates and their families, and the faculty staff who have worked so hard to help our graduated earn their degrees,” RWU President Ioannis Miaoulis said.

The graduation comes one day after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced that four counties in Rhode Island — including Bristol — are at the “high” community level. The community levels, updated weekly, are based on case rates, hospital admissions and hospital capacity.

The CDC recommends that people in counties designated as “high” wear masks in indoor public settings, as well as follow standard safety precautions like getting tested when experiencing symptoms and staying up to date with vaccinations.

The commencement ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. on the main athletic field.