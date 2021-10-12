Family of Warren man who died after incident involving bat demands justice

WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) — The family of a man who died after he was critically injured in an altercation in Warren is still searching for answers.

It’s been one month since Richard Raymond succumbed to his injuries at Rhode Island Hospital.

Two weeks prior to his death, police were called to Market and Sanders streets for reports of an altercation possibly involving a knife. That’s where officers found Raymond on the ground, suffering from severe injuries to his head after he was allegedly hit with an aluminum bat.

Police have remained tight-lipped about the investigation into Raymond’s death, though they did report that two people, including a teenager, were there when officers responded to the scene.

The case has been handed over to the Rhode Island Attorney General’s office, and a spokesperson tells 12 News that no arrests have been made.

Raymond’s family gathered in Warren Tuesday night to honor him and keep his memory alive.

Tracey Rasmussen, Raymond’s sister, said her brother was born in Woonsocket but had called Warren home for the last decade of his life.

She described him as the kind of person who would go out of his way to show you that he cared.

“He looked out for everybody,” Rasmussen said. “If you needed help, he was there to help you.”

Raymond’s family believes they know who’s responsible for his death, and they’re hoping justice will be served.

“Nothing has been done,” Raymond’s other sister Anne-Marie Meigges said. “It’s aggravating and we want justice for him. It’s not fair.”

“There was no chance to say goodbye, or say ‘I love you’ one last time,” Rasmussen added. “Then the brutal aspects of this are forever in your head. When you watch a TV show and you see situations like that, you can’t look at them anymore because all you see in the back of your head is what your brother went through.”