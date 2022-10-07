JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Seven people were forced from their Jamestown home Friday morning after a fire broke out inside.

Firefighters rushed to the East Shore Road home just before 6 a.m. for reports of a fire.

When they arrived, the house was partially engulfed in flames and heavy smoke was pouring from the residence.

Jamestown Fire Chief Edward Mello said the fire appears to have started in the basement and spread to the first floor.

While the fire was quickly knocked down, Mello said the house suffered significant water and smoke damage.

The family, consisting of five adult and two children, has been displaced and is being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.