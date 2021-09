NEWPORT, R.I (WPRI) — A Newport high school went into lockdown Wednesday after a student reported seeing someone walking around with a gun, according to Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain.

Rogers High School was placed on lockdown just after lunchtime immediately after the student alerted school administrators, according to Burns Jermain.

The lockdown was lifted around 1:30 p.m. after responding officers confirmed there was no credible threat.