NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Several people marched in the 38th Aquidneck Island National Police Parade on Sunday.

The parade began on West Main Road in Middletown and ended in Washington Square in Newport.

This year, the parade honored 245 police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2022, including Massachusetts State Trooper Tamar Bucci, who died following a crash involving a large tanker truck in March of last year.

Two honorary members, Newport Police Department Retired Chief Gary Silva, and Providence Police Department Retired Colonel Hugh Clements, were also recognized.