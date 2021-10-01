Fallen Bristol firefighter to be honored at national memorial service

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 200 of America’s fire heroes who died in the line of duty will be honored at the 40th Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend.

On Saturday, families of the fallen firefighters will gather for a candlelight service where a plaque bearing their names will be added to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial.

Deputy Chief Frank Sousa of the Bristol Fire Department will be one of the 215 names added to the memorial.

Sousa, a volunteer firefighter for years, was killed at the age of 50 in a single-car crash in August 2015.

Eighty-seven firefighters died in the line of duty in 2020, 82 died in 2019, and 46 who died in previous years will be honored. Each family will be given an American flag flown over the memorial and U.S. Capitol.

COVID-related line-of-duty deaths are now a factor in the tribute and will continue to be in the future.

