Fall River woman facing DUI, child abuse charges to appear in court

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A Fall River woman who is accused of drunk driving with her newborn baby in the car is set to face a judge at Newport District Court Monday morning.

Portsmouth police arrested Valerie Ogarro, 40, of Fall River just after midnight Saturday after they received a report of a vehicle operating erratically on West Main Road near Passage Drive.

Police say Ogarro’s 19-day-old baby was found upside down in a car seat in the backseat of the vehicle. The car seat was not secured allowing it to be tossed around as she drove.

The infant was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital and is now in DCYF custody.

Ogarro was arraigned by the justice of peace on charges of DUI, refusal to submit to a chemical test, and child abuse. She was released on personal recognizance, but is due back in court Monday.