TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — After almost eight months, a family business has reopened after a massive fire destroyed their Fall River location.

Burns Power Tools, which has been in business for nearly 90 years, went up in flames on Nov. 14, 2022, and was deemed a total loss.

There were “a couple hundred” magnesium batteries inside when the fire broke out, according to fire officials, as well as other potentially explosive materials, which made fighting the fire difficult.

The cause of the fire still hasn’t been determined, but the Burns family and their loyal workers and customers have been determined to get back in business.

“I got a call from the security company that there was a fire here,” owner Zach Burns said. “It kept carrying through the building, it’s all kind of a blur.”

Zach is the 4th generation of the Burns family to work for the company that was founded in 1934 — originally as a saw-sharpening business.

“The business started almost 90 years ago on Rodman Street in Fall River and we moved here in 1984, this was a brand new building back then,” Zach said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen with this building, we didn’t own it.”

In the meantime, their next step was to find another location to reopen, which ended up being about two miles away on Fish Road in Tiverton.

“This is temporary we hope,” Zach said. “It works for us though.”

Setting up the new location took a couple of months, according to Zach. The area was a big office with cubicles so they had to get a new showroom set up, get new computers, and put new shelving and racking in.

“It was hard but our employees bonded together, our employees were great, they helped anything that we needed they were there for us,” Zach said. “Everybody stepped up in different ways, everyone had my back so it was good to see that we all rallied together and figured it out.”