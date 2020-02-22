Fall River mother charged with DUI, child abuse

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — A Fall River woman is facing charges including DUI and child abuse after police say she was driving under the influence with a newborn baby in the car.

Portsmouth police said officers stopped 40-year-old Valerie Ogarro on West Main Road just after midnight Saturday after they received a report of a vehicle operating erratically.

Officers observed an overturned safety seat in the rear of the vehicle and discovered a 19-day-old baby secured inside the seat, according to police.

The “lethargic” infant was transported by ambulance to Hasbro Children’s Hospital. The baby has since been released into the custody of DCYF.

Police said Ogarro, who is the mother of the infant, showed signs of intoxication and was placed under arrest.

Ogarro was arraigned at police headquarters on charges of DUI, refusal to submit to a chemical test, and child abuse. She is due in court on Monday morning.