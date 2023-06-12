TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Fall River man wanted in Louisiana was arrested last week after driving the wrong way on Canonicus Street in Tiverton.

Police said they pulled over 21-year-old Christian Baez around 4:30 p.m. Friday and learned he had a warrant out of Louisiana for a probation violation related to a 2021 assault case.

Baez was originally charged by the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office with four counts of attempted second-degree murder for allegedly shooting a gun into a car with his ex-girlfriend, an infant, and two others inside, according to police.

He was later convicted of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Police said Baez recently left Louisiana and moved to Fall River.

He was arrested as a fugitive from justice and also charged with driving with a suspended license.

Baez was ordered held without bail and transferred to the R.I. Department of Corrections. He’s scheduled to appear in court Monday.