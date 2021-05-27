Fall River man, 35, killed in single-car Tiverton crash

East Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a single-car crash claimed a man’s life Wednesday night in Tiverton.

Jonathan Gosselin, 35, of Fall River, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Tiverton police.

Police said they got a call around 8:40 p.m. regarding a vehicle hitting a street sign at Main and Bulgarmarsh roads, but when officers arrived, they were told by witnesses that the vehicle had already driven off.

Several minutes later, police came upon a crash on Bulgarmarsh Road at Margaret Street involving a vehicle that matched the description from the initial report.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed that Gosselin was traveling at a high rate of speed then veered into the opposite travel lane, left the roadway, and hit a tree. He was the only person inside the vehicle at the time, according to police.

Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to contact Officer Jason Kobelecki or Detective Daniel Martin at (401) 625-6717.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 5/21/2020: Ruth Ben-Artzi, Associate Professor of Political Science at Providence College, RI

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community