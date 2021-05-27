Fall River man, 35, killed in single-car Tiverton crash

TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a single-car crash claimed a man’s life Wednesday night in Tiverton.

Jonathan Gosselin, 35, of Fall River, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Tiverton police.

Police said they got a call around 8:40 p.m. regarding a vehicle hitting a street sign at Main and Bulgarmarsh roads, but when officers arrived, they were told by witnesses that the vehicle had already driven off.

Several minutes later, police came upon a crash on Bulgarmarsh Road at Margaret Street involving a vehicle that matched the description from the initial report.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed that Gosselin was traveling at a high rate of speed then veered into the opposite travel lane, left the roadway, and hit a tree. He was the only person inside the vehicle at the time, according to police.

Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to contact Officer Jason Kobelecki or Detective Daniel Martin at (401) 625-6717.