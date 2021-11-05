Fall dishes featured as 15th Annual Newport Restaurant Week gets underway

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — For the next week, more than 50 restaurants throughout Newport and Bristol counties will be participating in the 15th Annual Newport Restaurant Week.

The event runs from Nov. 5 through Nov. 14 and features various autumn-based dishes. Many participants offer their own menus for both lunch and dinner at a discounted price.

This year, a few first-time restaurants have been added, including Yagi Noodles in Newport and Hometown Tavern in Warren.

Charlie Holder, the owner of Midtown Oyster Bar on Thames Street in Newport, said he’s taken part every year, in both spring and fall. The eatery offers a two-course lunch menu for $25 and a three-course menu for $40.

“It allows us to try different dishes going into the season,” Holder said about Restaurant Week.

“I think it’s really important for the restaurants, not only in Newport, but also Newport County to get involved in these things,” he added. “Number one, it helps bring people into town during an offseason, and number two, it really helps the staff too. It generates revenue for the staff and a little bit for the restaurant as well.”

According to Holder, Restaurant Week gives people who may not normally eat at a particular restaurant an opportunity to check it out.

Sardella’s Italian Restaurant in Newport is also participating. Owner Richard Sardella tells 12 News the event has a “very positive impact on the business, not only mine, but others in Newport County.”

The restaurant has been around for 42 years and taken part in Restaurant Week for the past 15. Sardella said the boost in businesses is helpful at a typically slow time of year.

“We’ll probably see about a 25% to 30% increase referring to gross sales” he said, comparing it to an average week in November.