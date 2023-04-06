NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — There’s a new crosswalk along Harrison Avenue in Newport, but city officials say it wasn’t them who installed it.

The city says the new “crosswalk” poses a safety hazard since it covers the stop bar at the intersection with Roseneath Avenue.

Crews will soon be removing it, but until then, drivers and pedestrians are urged to be careful in the area.

The city says residents who have a traffic-related inquiry can reach out to their Ward Councilor or fill out a formal request with the City’s Interdepartmental Traffic Committee.