East Providence mayor proposes $166M budget

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva has proposed a $165.8 million budget for the new fiscal year that would raise taxes to help pay for the city’s new high school.

“This budget delivers for our community a plan to pay for an amazing new high school and other city school improvements, greater access to the waterfront, an open for business mentality, investments in our parks and continued support of our city’s services and people,” DaSilva said in a letter accompanying the budget, which he presented Tuesday to the City Council.

East Providence is the fifth largest municipality in Rhode Island. Unusually for a local community, the city begins its fiscal years on Nov. 1 rather than July 1, so officials finalize their annual tax-and-spending plans during the late summer and early autumn.

DaSilva, who took office in January as the city’s first directly elected mayor, is proposing to increase the tax rate by 2.6% from the current level, which his office said would increase the average homeowner’s tax bill by about $104. At the same time he is seeking to boost the homestead exemption from 13% to 13.5%, with a goal of eventually getting it to 15%.

The mayor argued the 2.6% tax increase “is reasonable given the fiscal challenges we have addressed in this proposed budget, especially those involved with funding our schools.” Total spending would rise by $4.8 million, or 3%, compared with the current budget.

The budget “meets the inherited financial challenges that my administration was confronted with upon our taking office,” DaSilva said, and “provides East Providence with a solid financial platform to move forward and seize the many future opportunities that will make our city the preeminent place in Rhode Island to live, work and operate a business.”

The budget will now be reviewed by the City Council. The mayor’s office urged residents to review it for themselves by visiting an interactive summary on OpenGov.com. (A spokesperson said the numbers listed there for 2019 reflect only the first half of the fiscal year.)

