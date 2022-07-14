NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) has released the name of a man found dead Wednesday off the coast of Newport.

The body of Rui Resendes was recovered around 9 a.m. off Price Neck along with an overturned kayak, according to the DEM.

Resendes, 56, of East Providence, was an avid fisherman who frequently kayaked in the area, the DEM said, adding that he wasn’t wearing a life jacket at the time.

The state medical examiner’s office is now working to determine the cause of Resendes’ death.