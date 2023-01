PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — Portsmouth police are warning residents about an issue with their 911 system.

According to a social media post, their 911 phone lines are temporarily disabled which means emergency calls can’t be directly connected to the department.

Residents who need to contact the police department can dial (401) 683-0300 and press “0.” For the fire department, call (401) 683-1200.