PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — The Portsmouth man who allegedly drove under the influence and crashed head-on into a Middletown police officer last week is due in court Monday morning.

Celio Da Silva Aleixo, 39, is set to be arraigned on a charge of driving under the influence resulting in serious bodily injury and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

Police say Da Silva Aleixo was driving on East Main Road in Portsmouth around 10:30 p.m. Friday when he crossed the double yellow lines and hit a pick-up truck head-on.

The driver of the truck, identified as Lt. David Bissonnette of the Middletown Police Department, was on his way to work at the time of the crash, police confirmed. He was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

At the scene, Da Silva Aleixo showed signs of impairment, police said, and was taken into custody.

The crash remains under investigation.