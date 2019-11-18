Live Now
DUI suspect arraigned on charges in deadly Middletown crash

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A Newport man suspected of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed his passenger faced a judge Monday morning.

Patrick Carson, 23, was arrested Saturday following a crash on Third Beach Road in Middletown that claimed the life of Kailyn Newton, 22, of Westport, Mass.

Police said they were alerted to the crash around 2:30 a.m. and arrived on scene to find a sedan overturned in the roadway. Newton was unresponsive and rushed to Newport Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Carson was also taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries, according to police. He was charged with driving under the influence, death resulting, and driving to endanger, death resulting.

No plea was entered at his arraignment Monday in Newport District Court due to the charges being felonies. Carson was released on $50,000 surety bail with an order not to drive.

