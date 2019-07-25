Driver extricated from vehicle after Newport crash

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A minivan and sedan collided Thursday morning in Newport, and rescue crews had to use extrication tools to get the driver out of the car.

Rescue crews were called to Kay Street and Eustis Avenue about 11:30 a.m. after the minivan hit the driver-side doors of the sedan as the van was crossing Kay Street at the intersection.

Eyewitness News spoke to a couple who heard the crash happen from their Kay Street home.

“I was shaving, and I heard this terrible noise. It’s an unmistakable noise when two cars collide,” said Dave Carlin.

His wife, Maureen Carlin, a former nurse with 42 years experience, said she rushed to the scene.

“I went across the street. There were already people there, but I looked in to make sure that the person was okay. There was another nurse there who had checked her out. She said ‘she seems to be okay, but why don’t you see,'” Maureen Carlin said. “I went inside to look at her and take her pulse. I wanted to take her pulse and make sure she was okay.”

The driver had some minor bleeding to her face but – other than the shock of the collision – was fine, said Maureen.

Nobody was hurt in the minivan.

Police officers at the scene said they’re looking into whether anyone will be charged or cited.