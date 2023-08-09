MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — As the victim of a hit-and-run in Middletown remains hospitalized, police have a suspect in custody.

Frederick Williams, 42, of Middletown, was arrested on a felony charge of duty to stop in an accident resulting in serious bodily injury.

Police say he admitted to being the driver who hit a 19-year-old pedestrian late Monday night on Renfrew Avenue.

Williams was identified as the suspect after police found a vehicle on Marshall Lane with damage consistent with the collision, including a dented hood and broken windshield. Detectives then learned he had been driving the vehicle at the time it happened.

Williams will be held overnight at the ACI because he violated the terms of his bail related to previous charges, police said. He’s due in court Thursday for arraignment.