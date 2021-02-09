Drive-thru fundraiser being held in Middletown for badly injured Bishop Feehan hockey player

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A local co-op hockey team is holding a fundraiser Tuesday afternoon to support a fellow player who suffered a serious spinal cord injury during a game.

A.J. Quetta, a North Providence resident and senior at Bishop Feehan High School, was taken off the ice on a stretcher as his team faced Pope Francis last month.

On Tuesday, the Rogers/Middletown/Rocky Hill co-op hockey team is partnering with the Middletown Police Department and Plumby’s Restaurant to raise money to support Quetta and his family.

From 4 to 5 p.m., a drive-thru donation event will be held in the Plumby’s parking lot at 499 East Main Road. Players will collect donations in a hockey bag with the goal of filling it entirely with cash and checks.

“Hockey truly is a unique sport,” said Camille Guerin, one of the event’s organizers. “Anyone who has ever been on a team knows what it means when you mention the ‘hockey family.’ Very close, very intense, and will always step up for each other. The camaraderie is like no other.”

The event will be socially distanced to adhere to coronavirus safety guidelines.