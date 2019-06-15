‘Drag Queen Story Hour’ held in Bristol

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — The “Drag Queen Story Hour” took place Saturday afternoon at Rogers Free Library in Bristol.

The event was met with both a peaceful protest and support gathering outside the library.

Local drag queen Ramona Mirage read the book Neither by Airlie Anderson. It’s the story of a land where there are only two kinds: blue bunnies and yellow birds, but one day a new creature hatches that is neither.

“When I found out the story hour was being reopened I honestly cried,” Mirage said.

The event was originally canceled due to threats of protest, but the library decided to move forward with the event, saying in part “We are confident that we can now ensure a safe environment for children and their families.”

“I think the most heartbreaking thing for me is not so much the push back but more so that people have not been willing to have the talk about why they don’t want story time or why they don’t think it should be in their hometown,” Ramona Mirage said.

Earlier this month, a similar event was held in Fall River, Mass., at the Fall River Public Library.